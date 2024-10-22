We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Hologic (HOLX) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know
Hologic (HOLX - Free Report) closed at $81.15 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.51% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.18%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.8%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.27%.
Coming into today, shares of the medical device maker had gained 0.22% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 3.03%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.46%.
The upcoming earnings release of Hologic will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on November 4, 2024. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.02, signifying a 14.61% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $979.28 million, up 3.59% from the prior-year quarter.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Hologic. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.07% lower. As of now, Hologic holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, Hologic is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 18.66. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 27.35.
Meanwhile, HOLX's PEG ratio is currently 2.95. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Medical - Instruments industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.39.
The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 82, which puts it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
