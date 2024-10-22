Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Should You Add These 3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Your Portfolio?

Read MoreHide Full Article

It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.

The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. The Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, which covers over 19,000 mutual funds, has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.

Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.

American Funds Mutual F1

(AMFFX - Free Report) has a 0.64% expense ratio and 0.23% management fee. AMFFX is a part of the Large Cap Value category, and invests in equities with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. With yearly returns of 11.07% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.

Columbia Large Cap Enhanced Core A

(NMIAX - Free Report) : 0.82% expense ratio and 0.75% management fee. NMIAX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. NMIAX, with annual returns of 15.89% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

Vanguard Explorer Fund Investor

(VEXPX - Free Report) : 0.45% expense ratio and 0.44% management fee. VEXPX is a Small Cap Growth mutual fund and tends to feature small companies in up-and-coming industries and markets. With a five-year annual return of 11.23%, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


VANGUARD EXPLORER FD (VEXPX) - free report >>

Columbia Large Cap Enhanced Core A (NMIAX) - free report >>

American Funds Mutual F1 (AMFFX) - free report >>

Published in

401k-contributions 401k-plan mutual-funds retirement retirement-savings