Company News for Oct 22, 2024

  • Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (SASR - Free Report) slid 2.6% after reporting third-quarter 2024 earnings of 40 cents, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 48 cents.
  • Shares of The Boeing Company (BA - Free Report) gained 3.1% on reports that workers might vote on a new deal to end a five-week strike.
  • Shares of Public Storage (PSA - Free Report) lost 4% on real estate becoming the biggest losing sector of the day.
  • Shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (SAVE - Free Report) skyrocketed 53.1% on reports that the company had successfully extended a debt refinancing deadline by two months.

