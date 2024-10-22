We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Klaviyo, Inc. (KVYO) Outperforming Other Business Services Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Business Services stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Klaviyo, Inc. (KVYO - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Klaviyo, Inc. is one of 312 companies in the Business Services group. The Business Services group currently sits at #5 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Klaviyo, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KVYO's full-year earnings has moved 97% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Our latest available data shows that KVYO has returned about 36.8% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Business Services group have gained about 19.2% on average. As we can see, Klaviyo, Inc. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Mitie Group PLC. (MITFY - Free Report) is another Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 19.6%.
The consensus estimate for Mitie Group PLC.'s current year EPS has increased 2.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Breaking things down more, Klaviyo, Inc. is a member of the Technology Services industry, which includes 167 individual companies and currently sits at #63 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 38.3% this year, meaning that KVYO is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, Mitie Group PLC. belongs to the Business - Services industry. This 24-stock industry is currently ranked #156. The industry has moved -11.9% year to date.
Klaviyo, Inc. and Mitie Group PLC. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.