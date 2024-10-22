We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Bellway (BLWYY) Stock Outpacing Its Construction Peers This Year?
The Construction group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Bellway (BLWYY - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Construction peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Bellway is one of 88 individual stocks in the Construction sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #14 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Bellway is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BLWYY's full-year earnings has moved 3.3% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the most recent data, BLWYY has returned 25.8% so far this year. In comparison, Construction companies have returned an average of 23.9%. As we can see, Bellway is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
One other Construction stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Dycom Industries (DY - Free Report) . The stock is up 76.2% year-to-date.
For Dycom Industries, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 0% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
To break things down more, Bellway belongs to the Building Products - Miscellaneous industry, a group that includes 27 individual companies and currently sits at #149 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 24.3% this year, meaning that BLWYY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, Dycom Industries belongs to the Building Products - Heavy Construction industry. This 10-stock industry is currently ranked #158. The industry has moved +87.6% year to date.
Investors interested in the Construction sector may want to keep a close eye on Bellway and Dycom Industries as they attempt to continue their solid performance.