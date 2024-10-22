We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is GoDaddy (GDDY) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?
The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. GoDaddy (GDDY - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.
GoDaddy is one of 620 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #1 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. GoDaddy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GDDY's full-year earnings has moved 5.4% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
According to our latest data, GDDY has moved about 54.4% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 27.8% on average. As we can see, GoDaddy is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Another stock in the Computer and Technology sector, TSMC (TSM - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 94.2%.
For TSMC, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 3.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Breaking things down more, GoDaddy is a member of the Internet - Delivery Services industry, which includes 5 individual companies and currently sits at #26 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 40.7% so far this year, so GDDY is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, TSMC belongs to the Semiconductor - Circuit Foundry industry. This 1-stock industry is currently ranked #3. The industry has moved +94.2% year to date.
Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track GoDaddy and TSMC. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.