Is Givaudan (GVDNY) Outperforming Other Basic Materials Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Givaudan SA (GVDNY - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Basic Materials sector should help us answer this question.
Givaudan SA is one of 235 individual stocks in the Basic Materials sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Givaudan SA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GVDNY's full-year earnings has moved 1.4% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
According to our latest data, GVDNY has moved about 19% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Basic Materials stocks have gained an average of 2.4%. This means that Givaudan SA is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Intrepid Potash (IPI - Free Report) is another Basic Materials stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 2.9%.
Over the past three months, Intrepid Potash's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 50%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Breaking things down more, Givaudan SA is a member of the Chemical - Specialty industry, which includes 33 individual companies and currently sits at #206 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 11.5% so far this year, so GVDNY is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, Intrepid Potash belongs to the Fertilizers industry. This 8-stock industry is currently ranked #47. The industry has moved -15.1% year to date.
Investors interested in the Basic Materials sector may want to keep a close eye on Givaudan SA and Intrepid Potash as they attempt to continue their solid performance.