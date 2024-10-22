Back to top

Nayax (NYAX) Just Flashed Golden Cross Signal: Do You Buy?

From a technical perspective, Nayax Ltd. (NYAX - Free Report) is looking like an interesting pick, as it just reached a key level of support. NYAX's 50-day simple moving average crossed above its 200-day simple moving average, which is known as a "golden cross" in the trading world.

There's a reason traders love a golden cross -- it's a technical chart pattern that can indicate a bullish breakout is on the horizon. This kind of crossover is formed when a stock's short-term moving average breaks above a longer-term moving average. Typically, a golden cross involves the 50-day and the 200-day moving averages, since bigger time periods tend to form stronger breakouts.

Golden crosses have three key stages that investors look out for. It starts with a downtrend in a stock's price that eventually bottoms out, followed by the stock's shorter moving average crossing over its longer moving average and triggering a trend reversal. The final stage is when a stock continues the upward climb to higher prices.

This kind of chart pattern is the opposite of a death cross, which is a technical event that suggests future bearish price movement.

NYAX could be on the verge of a breakout after moving 6% higher over the last four weeks. Plus, the company is currently a #3 (Hold) on the Zacks Rank.

Once investors consider NYAX's positive earnings outlook for the current quarter, the bullish case only solidifies. No earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months compared to 1 revisions higher, and the Zacks Consensus Estimate has increased as well.

Moving Average Chart for NYAX

Investors may want to watch NYAX for more gains in the near future given the company's key technical level and positive earnings estimate revisions.


