electroCore (ECOR) Stock Jumps 11.7%: Will It Continue to Soar?
electroCore, Inc. (ECOR - Free Report) shares rallied 11.7% in the last trading session to close at $8.98. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 24.5% gain over the past four weeks.
The sudden rise in the stock price can be attributed to the investors’ positive mindset regarding the financial performance of electroCore’s flagship product, gammaCore Sapphire, in the upcoming earnings results. It is a prescription medical device that is FDA-approved for a variety of primary headache conditions. The company also has two other products in its commercial portfolio, Truvaga products for the support of general health and wellbeing and TAC-STIM for human performance.
This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.29 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +57.4%. Revenues are expected to be $6.48 million, up 43.6% from the year-ago quarter.
Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.
For electroCore, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on ECOR going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.
The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
electroCore belongs to the Zacks Medical - Drugs industry. Another stock from the same industry, Century Therapeutics, Inc. (IPSC - Free Report) , closed the last trading session 3.8% lower at $1.54. Over the past month, IPSC has returned -5.9%.
For Century Therapeutics
, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at -$0.46. This represents a change of +16.4% from what the company reported a year ago. Century Therapeutics currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).