LDOS vs. EADSY: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors interested in stocks from the Aerospace - Defense sector have probably already heard of Leidos (LDOS - Free Report) and Airbus Group (EADSY - Free Report) . But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.
Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.
Leidos has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), while Airbus Group has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now. Investors should feel comfortable knowing that LDOS likely has seen a stronger improvement to its earnings outlook than EADSY has recently. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.
Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.
Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.
LDOS currently has a forward P/E ratio of 18.94, while EADSY has a forward P/E of 26.23. We also note that LDOS has a PEG ratio of 1.51. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. EADSY currently has a PEG ratio of 2.19.
Another notable valuation metric for LDOS is its P/B ratio of 5.07. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, EADSY has a P/B of 6.18.
These metrics, and several others, help LDOS earn a Value grade of B, while EADSY has been given a Value grade of D.
LDOS sticks out from EADSY in both our Zacks Rank and Style Scores models, so value investors will likely feel that LDOS is the better option right now.