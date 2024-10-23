We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Why Reddit Inc. (RDDT) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today
In the latest market close, Reddit Inc. (RDDT - Free Report) reached $77.29, with a -1.6% movement compared to the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.05%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.02%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.18%.
Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 20.85% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 3.5% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.76%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Reddit Inc. in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on October 29, 2024.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Reddit Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.58% higher. At present, Reddit Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 57, putting it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.