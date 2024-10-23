We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Jumia Technologies (JMIA) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest market close, Jumia Technologies (JMIA - Free Report) reached $4.87, with a +1.46% movement compared to the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.05% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.02%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.18%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 6.43% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 1.71%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.76%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Jumia Technologies in its upcoming earnings disclosure.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.25 per share and revenue of $208.18 million, which would represent changes of +74.49% and +4.57%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Jumia Technologies. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Right now, Jumia Technologies possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 63, positioning it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.