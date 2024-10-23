We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
FitLife Brands (FTLF) Soars 5.7%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
FitLife Brands Inc. (FTLF - Free Report) shares rallied 5.7% in the last trading session to close at $32.25. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 8.9% loss over the past four weeks.
The sharp upsurge in FTLF shares can be attributed to positive market sentiment surrounding its strong recent financial performance. The company has shown impressive growth, with a year-to-date returns of 65.5%. Investors seem to be optimistic about FitLife’s ongoing profitability and revenue increases, which have been consistent in 2024 and likely to reflect in the upcoming earnings as well.
This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.50 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +42.9%. Revenues are expected to be $16.95 million, up 21.9% from the year-ago quarter.
While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.
For FitLife Brands, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on FTLF going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.
FitLife Brands is a member of the Zacks Medical - Products industry. One other stock in the same industry, Bio-Rad Laboratories (BIO - Free Report) , finished the last trading session 1% lower at $339.84. BIO has returned 5.1% over the past month.
Bio-Rad's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed -0.4% over the past month to $1.28. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of -45.1%. Bio-Rad currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).