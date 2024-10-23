Canadian National's Third-Quarter Earnings & Revenues Miss Estimates

Canadian National Railway Company ( CNI Quick Quote CNI - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2024 earnings of $1.26 per share (C$1.72), which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.28. However, the bottom line remained flat on a year-over-year basis. Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar .
Revenues for the third quarter of 2024 were $3.01 billion (C$4.11 billion), which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.06 billion. However, this reflects an increase of 1.37% year over year, driven by higher volumes.
Revenue ton-miles (RTMs or a measure of volumes) increased 2% year over year due to higher shipments of international intermodal, Canadian grain exports and refined petroleum products. Carloads decreased by 1.7% on a year-over-year basis due to prolonged labor uncertainty that resulted in work stoppages, along with a softer macroeconomic environment that constrained volume growth.
Freight revenue per RTM rose by 1% year over year, fueled by freight rate increases and the positive translation impact of a weaker Canadian dollar.
Operating expenses for the third quarter of 2024 rose by 5.1% from the year-ago figure. The increase was mainly due to higher labor and fringe benefit expenses and fuel costs.
The operating income for the third quarter of 2024 remained flat at C$1.5 billion compared with the third-quarter 2023 actuals. The operating ratio, defined as operating expenses as a percentage of revenues, on an adjusted basis, deteriorated to 63.1% in the third quarter of 2024 from 62% in the third quarter of 2023. A lower value of the metric is preferable.
CNI’s Segmental Highlights
Freight revenues, which contributed 95.4% to the top line, increased 2.7% year over year, narrower than our anticipated rise of 6.2%. Freight revenues in petroleum and chemicals, and grain and fertilizers rose by 9% and 8%, respectively. However, revenues in the metals and minerals, coal and automotive segments fell by 3%, 5% and 8%, respectively, compared with 2023 figures.
Meanwhile, freight revenues from the forest products and intermodal segments remained flat at C$467 million and C$882 million.
Segment-wise, carloads in petroleum and chemicals, metals and minerals, forest products, coal, grain and fertilizers and automotive segments increased 9%, 6%, 4%, 1%, 2% and 8%, respectively. The same in the intermodal segment declined 1% year over year.
CNI’s Liquidity
Canadian National generated free cash flow of C$584 million during the third quarter compared with C$581 million a year ago. CNI exited the quarter with a long-term debt of C$18.6 billion compared with C$16.1 billion in the third quarter of 2023.
CNI’s 2024 Outlook
For full-year 2024, CNI continues to anticipate delivering adjusted diluted EPS growth in the low single-digit range and plans to invest approximately C$3.5 billion in its capital program, net of customer reimbursements. The company also expects adjusted return on invested capital to remain within the 13%-15% range.
From 2024 to 2026, CNI aims for compounded annual adjusted diluted EPS growth in the high single-digit range.
the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here . Q3 Performances of Other Transportation Companies Delta Air Lines ( DAL Quick Quote DAL - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2024 earnings (excluding 47 cents from non-recurring items) of $1.50 per share, which fell short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.56. Earnings decreased 26.11% on a year-over-year basis due to high labor costs.
Revenues of $15.68 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $15.37 billion and increased 1.2% on a year-over-year basis, driven by strong air travel demand. Adjusted operating revenues (excluding third-party refinery sales) totaled $14.59 billion, flat year over year. This was inclusive of the $380 million impact of the outage caused by
CrowdStrike ( CRWD Quick Quote CRWD - Free Report) . Norfolk Southern Corporation’s ( NSC Quick Quote NSC - Free Report) third-quarter 2024 earnings (excluding $1.6 from non-recurring items) of $3.25 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.10 and increased 22.6% year over year due to lower costs.
Railway operating revenues were $3.05 billion in the quarter under review, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.09 billion. The top line increased 2.7% year over year, with the Merchandise and Intermodal segments registering improvement in revenues.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ ( JBHT Quick Quote JBHT - Free Report) third-quarter 2024 earnings of $1.49 per share outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.42 but declined 17.2% year over year.
Total operating revenues of $3.07 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.04 billion but fell 3% year over year. The operating income for the September quarter decreased 7% year over year to $224.1 million.
Canadian National Railway Company Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Canadian National Railway Company price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Canadian National Railway Company Quote
Currently, Canadian National carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
