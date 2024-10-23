KEYS, Siemens EDA Tie Up to Boost Wireless & Defense System Design

Keysight Technologies, Inc. ( KEYS Quick Quote KEYS - Free Report) recently partnered with Siemens EDA to empower engineers to design wireless and defense systems efficiently and precisely. The collaboration combines Keysight’s Advanced Design System (ADS) and Siemens’ Xpedition Enterprise suite of electronic design automation (EDA) tools, creating a powerful co-design platform. This integration allows engineers to efficiently manage the complex interplay between radio frequency (RF) and digital system design, dramatically improving the design and development process for cutting-edge technologies. The new functionality is available in Keysight’s ADS 2025 and Siemens’ Xpedition Enterprise release 2409. Wireless communications and defense systems are becoming increasingly complex. These advanced systems require a balanced integration of RF components, high-speed digital circuits and sophisticated signal processing. All of these elements must be synchronized to ensure optimum performance. The partnership between Keysight ADS and Siemens Xpedition builds on prior efforts to enable bidirectional integration between RF and microwave engineering tools. The latest initiative takes that integration to the next level by allowing complete designs to move smoothly between Keysight ADS and Siemens Xpedition Designer and Layout. This dynamic integration eliminates the errors and the tiresome task of manually translating libraries between different design tools. One of the core benefits of this integration is the ability to effortlessly shift between detailed RF circuit simulations and system-level designs. Engineers can conduct their analysis using ADS’ powerful simulation capabilities and work in Xpedition to optimize system layouts and manufacturing processes. This ensures that every part of the design process, from concept to production, is strongly integrated. This level of integration is critical in applications such as 5G/6G communications, radar systems and electronic warfare, where RF and digital domains must work in sync to meet the system performance requirements. Keysight Technologies Inc. Price and Consensus
Santa Rosa, CA-based KEYS is a provider of electronic design and test instrumentation systems. The company aids customers with end-to-end scalable support model solutions loaded with robust test and measurement know-how to reduce time-to-market and cost-effectively enhance efficiency.
Keysight is expanding its business pipeline through collaborations with other market players. Its partnership with the likes of Softbank, OPPO, ASUS, Motorola, Verizon Communications and Qualcomm Technologies enable it to achieve 5G commercialization-related milestones. Also, tie-ups with fabless semiconductor companies that provide 5G chipsets, like UNISOC and MediaTek, among others, enhance KEY’s prospects in the 5G domain, favoring top-line growth. The Keysight-Siemens EDA partnership is poised to significantly impact the development of next-generation wireless and defense technologies. By enabling engineers to co-design RF circuits and digital systems in a unified environment, this integration aims to reduce errors, improve efficiency and drive innovation. KEYS’ Zacks Rank and Stock Price Performance
Keysight currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of Keysight have gained 27.4% over the past year compared with the industry's growth of 28.3%.
industry’s growth of 28.3%. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Stocks to Consider
Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are
Cirrus Logic, Inc. ( CRUS Quick Quote CRUS - Free Report) and SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. ( SSNC Quick Quote SSNC - Free Report) . CRUS presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), whereas SSNC & WDAY carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
