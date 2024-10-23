We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Insights Into ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) Q3: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics
Analysts on Wall Street project that ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.97 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 30.2% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.75 billion, declining 19.8% from the same quarter last year.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific ON Semiconductor Corp. metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Market- Automotive' to reach $931.05 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -19.6%.
Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Market- Industrial' will reach $464.97 million. The estimate suggests a change of -24.5% year over year.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Market- Others' should come in at $354.93 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -12.8%.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Product- Intelligent Sensing Group' should arrive at $259.45 million. The estimate points to a change of -21% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Product- Power Solutions Group' stands at $841.64 million. The estimate suggests a change of -31.6% year over year.
Over the past month, shares of ON Semiconductor Corp. have returned -5.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. Currently, ON carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>