Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Evercore (EVR) Q3 Earnings

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended September 2024, Evercore (EVR - Free Report) reported revenue of $739.54 million, up 28.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.04, compared to $1.30 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $695.38 million, representing a surprise of +6.35%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.62%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.95.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Evercore performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Compensation Ratio: 66.5% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 66%.
  • Net Revenues- Other Revenue, net: $22 million versus $20.58 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +115.9% change.
  • Adjusted Net Revenues- Investment Management- Asset Management and Administration Fees: $21.42 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $21.88 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14%.
  • Adjusted Net Revenues- Investment Banking & Equities-Total: $717.84 million compared to the $652.42 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +31.2% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Evercore here>>>

Shares of Evercore have returned +6.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Evercore Inc (EVR) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise