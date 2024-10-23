For the quarter ended September 2024, AT&T (
Shares of AT&T have returned -0.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About AT&T (T) Q3 Earnings
For the quarter ended September 2024, AT&T (T - Free Report) reported revenue of $30.21 billion, down 0.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.60, compared to $0.64 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $30.55 billion, representing a surprise of -1.10%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.69%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.59.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how AT&T performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Consumer Wireline - Non Fiber Broadband Connections: 4.84 million compared to the 4.87 million average estimate based on four analysts.
- Consumer Wireline - Broadband connections - Total: 13.86 million versus 13.93 million estimated by four analysts on average.
- Consumer Wireline - Fiber Broadband Net Additions: 226 thousand compared to the 261.95 thousand average estimate based on four analysts.
- Consumer Wireline - Fiber Broadband Connections: 9.02 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of 9.06 million.
- Revenues- Communications- Business Wireline: $4.61 billion compared to the $4.67 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -11.8% year over year.
- Revenues- Communications- Consumer Wireline: $3.42 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $3.43 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.6%.
- Revenues- Corporate and Other: $117 million versus $116.35 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.6% change.
- Revenues- Communications- Mobility: $21.05 billion compared to the $21.20 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.7% year over year.
- Revenues- Total Communications: $29.07 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $29.30 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.6%.
- Revenues- Latin America: $1.02 billion versus $1.13 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3% change.
- Revenues- Latin America- Wireless equipment: $377 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $391.82 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +17.8%.
- Revenues- Latin America- Wireless service: $645 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $731.04 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4%.
Shares of AT&T have returned -0.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.