Is Limbach (LMB) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Business Services stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Limbach (LMB - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Business Services sector should help us answer this question.
Limbach is a member of the Business Services sector. This group includes 312 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #3. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Limbach is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LMB's full-year earnings has moved 8% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
According to our latest data, LMB has moved about 77.9% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Business Services stocks have gained an average of 18.7%. As we can see, Limbach is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
One other Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (RCRRF - Free Report) . The stock is up 56.6% year-to-date.
Over the past three months, Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 12%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
To break things down more, Limbach belongs to the Building Products - Maintenance Service industry, a group that includes 3 individual companies and currently sits at #2 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 15.6% so far this year, so LMB is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. falls under the Business - Information Services industry. Currently, this industry has 10 stocks and is ranked #9. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +15.4%.
Going forward, investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to Limbach and Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. as they could maintain their solid performance.