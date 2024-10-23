We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is IHI CORP (IHICY) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?
For those looking to find strong Industrial Products stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is IHI CORP (IHICY - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
IHI CORP is one of 212 companies in the Industrial Products group. The Industrial Products group currently sits at #14 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. IHI CORP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for IHICY's full-year earnings has moved 34.6% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the latest available data, IHICY has gained about 167% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Industrial Products sector has returned an average of 10.2% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that IHI CORP is outperforming its peers so far this year.
One other Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Parker-Hannifin (PH - Free Report) . The stock is up 36.6% year-to-date.
The consensus estimate for Parker-Hannifin's current year EPS has increased 1.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, IHI CORP belongs to the Manufacturing - General Industrial industry, a group that includes 42 individual stocks and currently sits at #141 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 3.4% so far this year, meaning that IHICY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Parker-Hannifin is also part of the same industry.
IHI CORP and Parker-Hannifin could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.