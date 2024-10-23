We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging Flexsteel Industries (FLXS) This Year?
Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Flexsteel Industries (FLXS - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Flexsteel Industries is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 272 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #10. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Flexsteel Industries is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FLXS' full-year earnings has moved 6.6% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the latest available data, FLXS has gained about 192.3% so far this year. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have gained an average of 5.6%. This means that Flexsteel Industries is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Another Consumer Discretionary stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is GDEV Inc. (GDEV - Free Report) . The stock has returned 53.2% year-to-date.
The consensus estimate for GDEV Inc.'s current year EPS has increased 48.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, Flexsteel Industries belongs to the Furniture industry, a group that includes 10 individual stocks and currently sits at #181 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 33.5% so far this year, so FLXS is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
GDEV Inc. however, belongs to the Gaming industry. Currently, this 41-stock industry is ranked #160. The industry has moved +13.1% so far this year.
Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to Flexsteel Industries and GDEV Inc. as they could maintain their solid performance.