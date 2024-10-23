We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Toll Brothers (TOL) Stock Moves -0.72%: What You Should Know
The most recent trading session ended with Toll Brothers (TOL - Free Report) standing at $146.95, reflecting a -0.72% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.92%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.96%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.6%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the home builder had lost 3.46% over the past month. This has lagged the Construction sector's loss of 1.67% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.68% in that time.
The upcoming earnings release of Toll Brothers will be of great interest to investors. On that day, Toll Brothers is projected to report earnings of $4.30 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 4.62%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.15 billion, up 4.24% from the year-ago period.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $14.52 per share and a revenue of $10.63 billion, signifying shifts of +17.48% and +6.32%, respectively, from the last year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Toll Brothers. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Currently, Toll Brothers is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Digging into valuation, Toll Brothers currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.2. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 9.75.
Also, we should mention that TOL has a PEG ratio of 1.11. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Building Products - Home Builders industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.94.
The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, which puts it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.