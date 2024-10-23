We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Duolingo, Inc. (DUOL) Stock Moves -0.49%: What You Should Know
Duolingo, Inc. (DUOL - Free Report) closed at $279.93 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.49% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.92% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.96%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.6%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 4.27% over the past month, outpacing the Business Services sector's gain of 3.11% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.68% in that time.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Duolingo, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on November 6, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.36, up 500% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $188.67 million, up 37.09% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $1.87 per share and a revenue of $736.1 million, demonstrating changes of +434.29% and +38.6%, respectively, from the preceding year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Duolingo, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. At present, Duolingo, Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Digging into valuation, Duolingo, Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 150.56. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 25.02 of its industry.
The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 64, finds itself in the top 26% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.