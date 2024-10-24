Back to top

2 ETFs to Watch for Outsized Volume on Corporate Bond & India

In the last trading session, Wall Street was downbeat. Among the top ETFs, (SPY - Free Report) declined 0.9%, (DIA - Free Report) lost about 1% while (QQQ - Free Report) moved 1.5% lower on the day.

Two more specialized ETFs are worth noting as both saw trading volume that was far outside of normal. In fact, both these funds experienced volume levels that were more than double their average for the most-recent trading session. This could make these ETFs the ones to watch out for in the days ahead to see if this trend of extra-interest continues.

(VCLT - Free Report) : Volume 3.66 Times Average

This U.S. long-term corporate bond ETF was under the microscope as about 9.1 million shares moved hands. This compares with an average trading volume of roughly 2.50 million shares and came as VCLT lost about 0.5% in the last trading session. PWV is down 5% in a month’s time.

(EPI - Free Report) : Volume 5.06 Times Average

This India ETF was in the spotlight as around 4.9 million shares moved hands compared with an average of 973,000 shares a day. We also saw some price movement as EPI slumped 0.4% in the last session. EPI has lost 6% over the past month.


