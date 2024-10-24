The growth potential of software companies is immense as it is the next big thing in the
Bet Big on AI Software Stocks & ETFs for Long Term Opportunity
The growth potential of software companies is immense as it is the next big thing in the artificial intelligence (AI - Free Report) opportunity. The AI software market is expected to grow significantly, with the International Data Corporation (IDC) forecasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 40.6% from 2023 to 2028. Here are some key reasons why AI software companies have a high growth potential:
Increasing AI Adoption Across Industries
AI is being adopted across various sectors such as healthcare, finance, retail, manufacturing, and more. Industries are deploying AI for automation, decision-making, predictive analytics, and personalized customer experiences. This fast adoption opens up vast opportunities for AI software companies to develop customized solutions. AI applications like machine learning, natural language processing, and computer vision are becoming increasingly valuable.
Cloud Computing and AI Integration
The growth of cloud computing has provided AI software companies with scalable infrastructure, enabling them to offer AI-as-a-Service (AIaaS). Major cloud platforms like AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud have integrated AI tools, helping companies scale faster by reducing hardware and infrastructure costs.
Ever-Remaining Demand of AI Software
Unlike AI hardware, which is a one-time sale, meaning demand would wane at some point of time, AI software is sold on a subscription basis. This indicates the demand for AI software will stay always (read: What Lies Ahead for Semiconductor ETFs: Boom or Gloom?).
Innovation in AI Technologies
Breakthroughs in AI technologies, such as generative AI, reinforcement learning, and neuromorphic computing, are pushing the boundaries of what's possible. AI software companies focusing on these cutting-edge technologies have the potential to lead in innovation, attracting investments and market share.
Cathie Wood Bets Big on AI Software Stocks
Cathie Wood, CEO of Ark Investment Management, has invested money into leading AI software start-ups like OpenAI, Anthropic, and xAI through the Ark Venture Fund. Plus, Ark's ETFs hold several publicly traded AI software stocks like Meta Platforms (META - Free Report) , Tesla (TSLA - Free Report) , and Microsoft (MSFT - Free Report) (read: Cathie Wood Bets Big on Amazon Stock: Should You Buy ETFs?).
AI Software Stocks in Focus
C3.ai (AI - Free Report)
C3.ai Inc. is an enterprise AI software provider for accelerating digital transformation. Demand for C3.ai's software is rising fast. During the recent fiscal 2025 first quarter (ended July 31), the company closed 51 agreements through its partner network, which includes Alphabet's Google Cloud, Amazon Web Services, and Microsoft Azure. That marked a huge 151% increase from the year-ago period.
Microsoft (MSFT - Free Report)
This member of “Magnificent 7” is one of the largest broad-based technology providers in the world. The company dominates the PC software market with more than 73% of the market share for desktop operating systems. The company is investing huge in AI initiatives. The company is expected to report earnings on Oct. 30, 2024 (read: Can Q3 Earnings Fuel a New Rally in "Mag 7" ETFs?).
AI Software ETFs in Focus
iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV - Free Report)
The underlying S&P North American Expanded Technology Software Index comprises of North American equities in the software industry and select North American equities from interactive home entertainment and interactive media and services industries. The fund charges 41 bps in fees.
SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (XSW - Free Report)
The underlying S&P Software & Services Select Industry Index represents the software sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Stock Market Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the U.S. common stocks listed on the NYSE, AMEX, NASDAQ National Market and NASDAQ Global Select Market. The Software Index is a modified equal weight index. The fun charges 35 bps in fees.