Image: Bigstock
Are these 3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds In Your Retirement Portfolio?
Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds.
The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. The Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, which covers over 19,000 mutual funds, has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.
Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the top Zacks Mutual Fund Rank and the lowest fees.
American Funds Growth and Income Portfolio 529 F1(CGNFX - Free Report) has a 0.18% expense ratio and 0% management fee. CGNFX is classified as a Large Cap Blend fund. More often than not, Large Cap Blend mutual funds invest in companies with a market cap of over $10 billion. Buying stakes in bigger companies offer these funds more stability, and are well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. With yearly returns of 11.15% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.
Wells Fargo Precious Metals Admiral(EKWDX - Free Report) . Expense ratio: 1.12%. Management fee: 0.65%. Sector - Precious Metal funds like EKWDX normally invest in stocks focused on the mining and production of precious metals such as gold, silver, platinum, and palladium. This fund has managed to produce a robust 10.02% over the last five years.
Fidelity Equity Dividend Income K(FETKX - Free Report) . Expense ratio: 0.46%. Management fee: 0.42%. Five year annual return: 11.72%. FETKX is a Large Cap Value mutual fund, which invests in stocks with a market cap of $10 billion of more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value.
We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.