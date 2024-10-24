We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Moelis & Company's Q3 Earnings Top as Revenues Rise & Expenses Fall
Moelis & Company’s (MC - Free Report) third-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 22 cents surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 20 cents. The bottom line improved from a loss of 15 cents per share in the prior-year quarter.
Results benefited from a rise in revenues and other income alongside lower operating expenses. Also, the company had a solid liquidity position in the quarter.
Net income (GAAP basis) was $19.2 million against a loss of $11.4 million in the prior year quarter.
MC’s Revenues Rise, Expenses Decline
Total revenues (GAAP basis) grew marginally year over year to $273.8 million. This was driven by a rise in mergers & acquisition (M&A) revenues, partially offset by a modest dip in non-M&A revenues. Moreover, the top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $269.6 million.
Total operating expenses (GAAP basis) were $258.2 million, down 11.6%. The decline was due to a decrease in both compensation and benefits costs and non-compensation expenses. Our estimates for total operating expenses were $245.6 million.
Other income (GAAP basis) was $11.1 million in the reported quarter, up 11.6% from the prior-year quarter.
As of Sept. 30, 2024, the company had cash and liquid investments of $297.7 million, with no debt or goodwill.
Our View on Moelis & Company
Moelis & Company’s global expansion initiatives and diverse operations across sectors and industries bode well. However, heightened geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainties alongside rising expenses will continue to adversely impact the company’s financials.
Moelis & Company Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Moelis & Company price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Moelis & Company Quote
Currently, Moelis & Company has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Performance of Other Investment Banks
Morgan Stanley’s (MS - Free Report) third-quarter 2024 earnings of $1.88 per share handily outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.57. The bottom line also compared favorably with $1.38 in the prior-year quarter.
Its investment banking (IB) business performance was solid. Advisory fees and underwriting fees witnessed solid momentum in the quarter. Specifically, equity underwriting income and fixed income underwriting income increased. Further, wealth management business performance was solid. Lower provisions were another tailwind for MS. Yet, higher non-interest expenses were an undermining factor.
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.’s (GS - Free Report) third-quarter 2024 adjusted EPS of $8.40 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.85. This compares favorably with EPS of $5.47 reported in the year-ago quarter.
Goldman’s results benefited from a strong performance in its IB business and a solid Asset & Wealth Management division. A decline in expenses was another positive. However, a rise in provisions and a weak capital position remain concerns.