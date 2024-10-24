Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?

Read MoreHide Full Article

Have you been paying attention to shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT - Free Report) ? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 7.6% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $116.41 in the previous session. Vertiv Holdings Co. has gained 125.6% since the start of the year compared to the 26.2% move for the Zacks Computer and Technology sector and the 9.2% return for the Zacks Computers - IT Services industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has an impressive record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on October 23, 2024, Vertiv reported EPS of $


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Accenture PLC (ACN) - free report >>

Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) - free report >>

Published in

earnings-surprise price-change style-scores valuation