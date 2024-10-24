Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Curious about Advanced Micro (AMD) Q3 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

Wall Street analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices (AMD - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $0.91 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 30%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $6.71 billion, exhibiting an increase of 15.7% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Advanced Micro metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Net revenue- Data Center' to come in at $3.43 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +114.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net revenue- Embedded' at $917.67 million. The estimate indicates a change of -26.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net revenue- Gaming' will reach $560.02 million. The estimate points to a change of -62.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net revenue- Client' to reach $1.80 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +23.8% year over year.

View all Key Company Metrics for Advanced Micro here>>>

Over the past month, shares of Advanced Micro have returned -5.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. Currently, AMD carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates earnings-expectations earnings-preview