Is LATAM Airlines Group (LTM) a Great Value Stock Right Now?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.
Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.
On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.
One company value investors might notice is LATAM Airlines Group (LTM - Free Report) . LTM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and an A for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 8.36, while its industry has an average P/E of 17.62. Over the last 12 months, LTM's Forward P/E has been as high as 9.31 and as low as 7.90, with a median of 8.85.
Investors should also note that LTM holds a PEG ratio of 0.57. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. LTM's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 1.03. Over the past 52 weeks, LTM's PEG has been as high as 0.64 and as low as 0.54, with a median of 0.61.
Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that LATAM Airlines Group is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, LTM sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.