Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, KKR & Co. (KKR) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended September 2024, KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.42 billion, up 56.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.38, compared to $0.88 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.23 billion, representing a surprise of +15.53%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +16.95%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.18.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how KKR & Co. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Private Equity - Assets Under Management: $190.15 billion versus $188.06 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Assets Under Management: $624.40 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $620.41 billion.
  • Private Equity - Fee Paying Assets Under Management: $119.60 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $121.14 billion.
  • Fee Paying Assets Under Management: $505.70 billion versus $505.86 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Fee Related Earnings- Management Fees: $892.63 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $885.88 million.
  • Fee Related Earnings- Fee Related Performance Revenues: $56.66 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $33.27 million.
  • Fee Related Earnings- Transaction and Monitoring Fees, Net: $467.15 million versus $275.13 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Operating Earnings- Insurance: $307.52 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $256.69 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for KKR & Co. here>>>

Shares of KKR & Co. have returned +5.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise