S&P Global (SPGI) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

S&P Global (
SPGI Quick Quote SPGI - Free Report) reported $3.58 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 15.9%. EPS of $3.89 for the same period compares to $3.21 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.01% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.44 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.64, the EPS surprise was +6.87%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how S&P Global performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Revenue/Pro forma revenue- Market Intelligence: $1.16 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $1.17 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.7%. Revenue/Pro forma revenue- Ratings: $1.11 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $989.06 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +35.5%. Revenue/Pro forma revenue- Commodity Insights: $522 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $517.97 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9%. Revenue/Pro forma revenue- Mobility: $412 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $411.11 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.7%. Revenue/Pro forma revenue- Indices: $416 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $399.33 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +17.5%. Revenue/Pro forma revenue- Intersegment Elimination: -$47 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of -$47.14 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.2%. Revenue/Pro forma revenue- Indices- Asset Linked Fees: $266 million compared to the $247.78 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +22% year over year. Revenue/Pro forma revenue- Non-subscription / Transaction: $735 million compared to the $473.20 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +54.1% year over year. Revenue/Pro forma revenue- Non-transaction Revenue: $466 million versus $508.01 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.3% change. Revenue/Pro forma revenue- Indices- Subscription revenue: $74 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $73.34 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.7%. Revenue/Pro forma revenue- Indices- Sales Usage-Based Royalties: $76 million versus $74.43 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15.2% change. Adjusted operating profit/Non-GAAP pro forma adjusted operating profit- Market Intelligence: $371 million versus $387.02 million estimated by five analysts on average. View all Key Company Metrics for S&P Global here>>>
Shares of S&P Global have returned -0.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.
Image: Bigstock
S&P Global (SPGI) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
S&P Global (SPGI - Free Report) reported $3.58 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 15.9%. EPS of $3.89 for the same period compares to $3.21 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.01% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.44 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.64, the EPS surprise was +6.87%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how S&P Global performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for S&P Global here>>>
- Revenue/Pro forma revenue- Market Intelligence: $1.16 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $1.17 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.7%.
- Revenue/Pro forma revenue- Ratings: $1.11 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $989.06 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +35.5%.
- Revenue/Pro forma revenue- Commodity Insights: $522 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $517.97 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9%.
- Revenue/Pro forma revenue- Mobility: $412 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $411.11 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.7%.
- Revenue/Pro forma revenue- Indices: $416 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $399.33 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +17.5%.
- Revenue/Pro forma revenue- Intersegment Elimination: -$47 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of -$47.14 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.2%.
- Revenue/Pro forma revenue- Indices- Asset Linked Fees: $266 million compared to the $247.78 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +22% year over year.
- Revenue/Pro forma revenue- Non-subscription / Transaction: $735 million compared to the $473.20 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +54.1% year over year.
- Revenue/Pro forma revenue- Non-transaction Revenue: $466 million versus $508.01 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.3% change.
- Revenue/Pro forma revenue- Indices- Subscription revenue: $74 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $73.34 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.7%.
- Revenue/Pro forma revenue- Indices- Sales Usage-Based Royalties: $76 million versus $74.43 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15.2% change.
- Adjusted operating profit/Non-GAAP pro forma adjusted operating profit- Market Intelligence: $371 million versus $387.02 million estimated by five analysts on average.
Shares of S&P Global have returned -0.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.