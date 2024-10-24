We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
AGESY or ZURVY: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
Investors interested in Insurance - Multi line stocks are likely familiar with Ageas SA (AGESY - Free Report) and Zurich Insurance Group Ltd. (ZURVY - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.
Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.
Ageas SA and Zurich Insurance Group Ltd. are sporting Zacks Ranks of #2 (Buy) and #3 (Hold), respectively, right now. This means that AGESY's earnings estimate revision activity has been more impressive, so investors should feel comfortable with its improving analyst outlook. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.
Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.
The Value category of the Style Scores system identifies undervalued companies by looking at a number of key metrics. These include the long-favored P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that help us determine a company's fair value.
AGESY currently has a forward P/E ratio of 7.11, while ZURVY has a forward P/E of 15.18. We also note that AGESY has a PEG ratio of 0.40. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. ZURVY currently has a PEG ratio of 0.93.
Another notable valuation metric for AGESY is its P/B ratio of 1.09. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, ZURVY has a P/B of 3.34.
Based on these metrics and many more, AGESY holds a Value grade of A, while ZURVY has a Value grade of C.
AGESY stands above ZURVY thanks to its solid earnings outlook, and based on these valuation figures, we also feel that AGESY is the superior value option right now.