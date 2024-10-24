Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Can Comerica (CMA) Run Higher on Rising Earnings Estimates?

Comerica Incorporated (CMA - Free Report) could be a solid choice for investors given the company's remarkably improving earnings outlook. While the stock has been a strong performer lately, this trend might continue since analysts are still raising their earnings estimates for the company.

The upward trend in estimate revisions for this company reflects growing optimism of analysts on its earnings prospects, which should get reflected in its stock price. After all, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements. This insight is at the core of our stock rating tool -- the Zacks Rank.

The five-grade Zacks Rank system, which ranges from a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) to a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive externally-audited track record of outperformance, with Zacks #1 Ranked stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 2008.

For Comerica, strong agreement among the covering analysts in revising earnings estimates upward has resulted in meaningful improvement in consensus estimates for the next quarter and full year.

The chart below shows the evolution of forward 12-month Zacks Consensus EPS estimate:

12 Month EPS

Current-Quarter Estimate Revisions

For the current quarter, the company is expected to earn $1.23 per share, which is a change of -15.75% from the year-ago reported number.

Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Comerica has increased 9.16% because six estimates have moved higher while one has gone lower.

Current-Year Estimate Revisions

The company is expected to earn $5.32 per share for the full year, which represents a change of -31.35% from the prior-year number.

In terms of estimate revisions, the trend for the current year also appears quite encouraging for Comerica. Over the past month, eight estimates have moved higher compared to no negative revisions, helping the consensus estimate increase 5.26%.

Favorable Zacks Rank

The promising estimate revisions have helped Comerica earn a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The Zacks Rank is a tried-and-tested rating tool that helps investors effectively harness the power of earnings estimate revisions and make the right investment decision. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Our research shows that stocks with Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and 2 (Buy) significantly outperform the S&P 500.

Bottom Line

While strong estimate revisions for Comerica have attracted decent investments and pushed the stock 5.6% higher over the past four weeks, further upside may still be left in the stock. So, you may consider adding it to your portfolio right away.


