Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Teradyne Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates: Will Raised View Aid Shares?

Read MoreHide Full Article

Teradyne (TER - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2024 earnings of 90 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 15.38% and increased 12.5% year over year.

Revenues of $737 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.25% and increased 5% year over year. The growth is driven by strong AI-related demand.

TER’s shares have risen 14.7% compared with the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s rise of 27.1% year to date. We believe the raised guidance will help TER stock to recover.

TER’s Q3 Top-line Details

Revenues from Semiconductor Test platforms, System Test business, Wireless Test business and Robotics were $543 million (73.6% of total revenues), $73 million (9.9%), $33 million (4.5%) and $89 million (12.1%), respectively.

Teradyne, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Teradyne, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Teradyne, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Teradyne, Inc. Quote

Strong momentum in the memory test end-market, driven by High Bandwidth Memory and increased compute demand for AI applications, drove top-line growth. 

Gross margin was 59.6%, which expanded 310 basis points (bps) year over year.

In the reported quarter, selling and administrative expenses increased 14% year over year to $157.6 million. As a percentage of revenues, selling and marketing expenses were 21.4%, up 170 bps year over year.

Engineering and development expenses increased 12.5% year over year to $117.5 million. As a percentage of revenues, engineering and development expenses expanded 110 bps on a year-over-year basis to 15.9%.

TER’s Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Sept. 29, 2024, Teradyne’s cash and cash equivalents (including marketable securities) were $551.7 million, higher than $460.5 million as of June 30, 2024.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $1.66 billion in the third quarter, down from $2.16 million in the prior quarter.

TER’s Raises Q4 Guidance

For fourth-quarter 2024, Teradyne expects revenues between $710 million and $760 million. 

Non-GAAP earnings are expected to be between 80 cents and 97 cents per share.

TER’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Teradyne currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Reddit (RDDT - Free Report) , Garmin (GRMN - Free Report) and Cadence Design Systems (CDNS - Free Report) are some better-ranked stocks that investors can consider in the broader sector. Each stock currently carries Zacks Rank 2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Reddit shares have gained 54% year to date. RDDT is set to report its third-quarter 2024 results on Oct. 29.

Garmin shares have gained 25.7% year to date. GRMN is set to report its third-quarter 2024 results on Oct. 30.

Cadence Design Systems shares have lost 8.5% year to date. CDNS is set to report its third-quarter 2024 results on Oct 28.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) - free report >>

Teradyne, Inc. (TER) - free report >>

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (CDNS) - free report >>

Reddit Inc. (RDDT) - free report >>

Published in

earnings tech-stocks