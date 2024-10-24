Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Alexander & Baldwin Holdings (ALEX) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended September 2024, Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. (ALEX - Free Report) reported revenue of $61.94 million, up 18% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.39, compared to $0.16 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $60 million, representing a surprise of +3.24%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +18.18%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.33.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Alexander & Baldwin Holdings performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Operating Revenue- Commercial Real Estate: $49.38 million versus $49.35 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.5% change.
  • Operating Revenue- Land Operations: $12.56 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $10.65 million.
  • Diluted earnings per share: $0.26 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $0.21.
View all Key Company Metrics for Alexander & Baldwin Holdings here>>>

Shares of Alexander & Baldwin Holdings have returned -6.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. (ALEX) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise