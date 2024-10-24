Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About The Bancorp (TBBK) Q3 Earnings

For the quarter ended September 2024, The Bancorp (TBBK - Free Report) reported revenue of $125.84 million, up 8.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.04, compared to $0.92 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $131.34 million, representing a surprise of -4.19%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -7.14%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.12.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how The Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio: 42% compared to the 38.8% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Interest Margin: 4.8% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 5%.
  • Average Interest-Earning Assets: $7.85 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $7.93 billion.
  • Total Non-Interest Income: $32.11 million compared to the $32.08 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Interest Income: $93.73 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $98.78 million.
Shares of The Bancorp have returned +6.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

