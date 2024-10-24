Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, SS&C Technologies (SSNC) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2024, SS&C Technologies (SSNC - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.47 billion, up 7.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.29, compared to $1.17 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.72% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.44 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.26, the EPS surprise was +2.38%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how SS&C Technologies performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- License, maintenance and related: $259.60 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $255 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.5%.
  • Revenues- Software-enabled services: $1.21 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.19 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.5%.
  • Adjusted Revenues- Software-enabled services: $1.21 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.19 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.5%.
  • Adjusted Revenues- License, maintenance and related: $259.50 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $253 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.5%.
Shares of SS&C Technologies have returned +2.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

