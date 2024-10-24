Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Phillips Edison & Company (PECO) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2024, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (PECO - Free Report) reported revenue of $165.53 million, up 8.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.62, compared to $0.10 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.07% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $165.41 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.61, the EPS surprise was +1.64%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Phillips Edison & Company performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Rental income: $161.78 million versus $161.18 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.2% change.
  • Revenues- Other property income: $0.89 million versus $0.78 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +20.4% change.
  • Revenues- Fees and management income: $2.86 million compared to the $2.51 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +31.7% year over year.
  • Net income (loss) per share- diluted: $0.09 versus $0.16 estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Phillips Edison & Company have returned -3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Published in

