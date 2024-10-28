Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Oct 25, 2024

  • Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR - Free Report) rose 3.4% after reporting third-quarter 2024 earnings of $1.38 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.18.
  • Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (HON - Free Report) fell 5.1% after reporting third-quarter 2024 revenues of $9.73 billion, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.89 billion.
  • Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS - Free Report) rose 5.3% after reporting third-quarter 2024 earnings of $1.76 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.65.
  • Shares of Carrier Global Corporation (CARR - Free Report) fell 8.8% after reporting third-quarter 2024 revenues of $5.98 billion, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.61 billion.

