Compared to Estimates, Stellar Bancorp (STEL) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Stellar Bancorp (STEL - Free Report) reported $107.81 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 3.2%. EPS of $0.63 for the same period compares to $0.58 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.87% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $105.83 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.49, the EPS surprise was +28.57%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Stellar Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net interest margin (tax equivalent): 4.2% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 4.1%.
  • Efficiency Ratio: 66.2% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 66.6%.
  • Total nonperforming loans: $32.14 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $51.14 million.
  • Average Balance - Total interest-earning assets: $9.64 billion compared to the $9.66 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total nonperforming assets: $35.12 million compared to the $52.38 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Interest Income: $101.51 million versus $100.30 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Income (tax equivalent): $101.58 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $100.39 million.
  • Total Non-Interest Income: $6.30 million versus $5.54 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of Stellar Bancorp have returned +2.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

