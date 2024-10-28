We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Basic Materials Stocks Lagging CF Industries (CF) This Year?
For those looking to find strong Basic Materials stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. CF Industries (CF - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
CF Industries is a member of our Basic Materials group, which includes 235 different companies and currently sits at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. CF Industries is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CF's full-year earnings has moved 22% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the latest available data, CF has gained about 4.7% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Basic Materials group have gained about 0.6% on average. This shows that CF Industries is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Another Basic Materials stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Alamos Gold (AGI - Free Report) . The stock has returned 56.6% year-to-date.
For Alamos Gold, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 8.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Breaking things down more, CF Industries is a member of the Fertilizers industry, which includes 8 individual companies and currently sits at #46 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 14.7% so far this year, so CF is performing better in this area.
In contrast, Alamos Gold falls under the Mining - Gold industry. Currently, this industry has 38 stocks and is ranked #13. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +32.3%.
CF Industries and Alamos Gold could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.