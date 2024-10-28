We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Industrial Products Stocks Lagging ESCO Technologies (ESE) This Year?
For those looking to find strong Industrial Products stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Esco Technologies (ESE - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Esco Technologies is a member of our Industrial Products group, which includes 212 different companies and currently sits at #14 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Esco Technologies is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ESE's full-year earnings has moved 2.1% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the latest available data, ESE has gained about 10.1% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Industrial Products group have gained about 9.8% on average. This shows that Esco Technologies is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Another Industrial Products stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Trimble Navigation (TRMB - Free Report) . The stock has returned 13.8% year-to-date.
For Trimble Navigation, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Breaking things down more, Esco Technologies is a member of the Manufacturing - Electronics industry, which includes 16 individual companies and currently sits at #170 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 12.1% so far this year, so ESE is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.
In contrast, Trimble Navigation falls under the Manufacturing - General Industrial industry. Currently, this industry has 42 stocks and is ranked #101. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -4.1%.
Esco Technologies and Trimble Navigation could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.