Is Amphenol (APH) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?
The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Amphenol (APH - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Amphenol is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 620 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #4. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Amphenol is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for APH's full-year earnings has moved 5.4% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the latest available data, APH has gained about 40.8% so far this year. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 26.4%. As we can see, Amphenol is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Guidewire Software (GWRE - Free Report) is another Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 72.5%.
In Guidewire Software's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 38.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Amphenol belongs to the Electronics - Connectors industry, which includes 2 individual stocks and currently sits at #101 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 39.6% this year, meaning that APH is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Guidewire Software falls under the Business - Software Services industry. Currently, this industry has 8 stocks and is ranked #46. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +17.2%.
Amphenol and Guidewire Software could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.