BioNTech to Report Q3 Earnings: Is a Beat in the Cards?

We expect
BioNTech SE ( BNTX Quick Quote BNTX - Free Report) to surpass expectations when it reports third-quarter 2024 results on Nov. 4, before the opening bell.
Let’s see how things have shaped up for the quarter to be reported.
Factors at Play
BioNTech’s top line currently includes sales from its mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine, Comirnaty, developed in partnership with
Pfizer ( PFE Quick Quote PFE - Free Report) . The vaccine is approved in several countries and has been a key contributor to BioNTech’s top line. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues stands at $651.8 million for the third quarter.
BioNTech/Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine sales have been declining.
Revenues in the last reported quarter declined mainly due to a decrease in COVID-19 vaccine sales due to the end of the pandemic. The decline is likely to have continued in the third quarter.
Also, inventory write-downs by partner PFE have been negatively impacting revenues in recent quarters.
The cost of sales is expected to have continued to decline in the to-be-reported quarter.
As declining COVID-19 vaccine sales continue to hurt BioNTech’s top line, investors will be keen to get an update on BNTX’s revenue guidance for 2024 on the upcoming conference call.
Shares of BioNTech have increased 5.8% year to date against the
BioNTech has a portfolio of pipeline candidates and multiple mRNA vaccines that are currently in early to mid-stage development, targeting various cancer indications and other infectious diseases.
Higher costs associated with the ongoing clinical studies on these drug and vaccine candidates are likely to have escalated the research and development expenses in the to-be-reported quarter.
BNTX's Earnings Surprise History
BioNTech has a dismal earnings surprise history so far. The company’s earnings beat estimates in one of the trailing four quarters and missed the same on the remaining three occasions. BNTX delivered a four-quarter average earnings surprise of 18.66%. In the last reported quarter, BioNTech earnings missed estimates by 67.59%.
Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for BioNTech in the to-be-reported quarter. A stock needs to have a positive
Here are some other stocks worth considering from the healthcare space, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.
Exelixis, Inc. ( EXEL Quick Quote EXEL - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +15.66% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.
Shares of EXEL have gained 17.2% in the year-to-date period. Earnings of EXEL beat estimates in two of the trailing four quarters and missed the same twice, delivering an average surprise of 13.25%. EXEL will report third-quarter results on Oct. 31.
Biogen ( BIIB Quick Quote BIIB - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +1.97% and a Zacks Rank #3.
Biogen’s stock has lost 29% year to date. BIIB beat earnings estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing on the remaining occasion. On average, Biogen delivered an earnings surprise of 10.25% in the last four quarters. BIIB will report third-quarter results on Oct. 30.
