Trane Technologies to Post Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
Trane Technologies plc (TT - Free Report) is set to report its third-quarter 2024 earnings on Oct. 30, 2024, before the bell.
The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the past four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 8.1%.
Expectations This Time Around
The consensus estimate for TT’s revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $5.31 billion, indicating 8.8% growth from the year-ago figure. The top line is expected to have benefited from improved customer demand in the Americasand Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) segments.
We expect Americas’ revenues to jump 9% from the year-ago actual figure to $4.24 billion. Our prediction for revenues from EMEA stands at $669.1 million, indicating 8.2% year-over-year growth.
The consensus mark for TT's EPS in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $3.23 per share, suggesting 15.8% year-over-year growth. The bottom line is likely to have gained from operating strength.
What Our Model Says
Our proven Zacks model predicts a likely earnings beat for Trane Technologiesthis season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Trane Technologies has an Earnings ESP of +1.17% and a Zacks Rank #2.
