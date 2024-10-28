We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Aptiv Gears Up to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
Aptiv PLC (APTV - Free Report) is set to report its third-quarter 2024 results on Oct. 31, before the bell.
The company’s earnings surprise history has been impressive. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, with a surprise of 13.4% on average.
Q3 Expectations
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $5.17 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 1%. The top line is likely to have benefited from growth in revenues from the Advanced Safety & User Experience segments.
The consensus estimate for Advanced Safety & User Experience revenues is $1.2 billion, indicating a 2.1% year-over-year increase. The consensus mark for the Signal & Power Solutions segment’s revenues stands at $3.7 billion, suggesting a slight year-over-year decline.
The consensus estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.69 per share, indicating year-over-year growth of more than 30%. We expect increasing operating expenses to have benefited the bottom line in the quarter.
What Our Model Says
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for APTV this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
APTV has an Earnings ESP of -4.59% and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
