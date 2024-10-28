We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Powell Industries (POWL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Powell Industries (POWL - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $254.31, demonstrating a +1.84% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.61%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.56%.
Coming into today, shares of the energy equipment company had gained 15.73% in the past month. In that same time, the Industrial Products sector lost 2.91%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.39%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Powell Industries in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Powell Industries to post earnings of $3.49 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 78.97%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $276.7 million, reflecting a 32.62% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Powell Industries. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Powell Industries currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Powell Industries is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 20.07. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 22.29.
It is also worth noting that POWL currently has a PEG ratio of 1.43. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Manufacturing - Electronics industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.01 as trading concluded yesterday.
The Manufacturing - Electronics industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 170, which puts it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.