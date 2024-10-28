We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Carnival (CCL) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know
Carnival (CCL - Free Report) closed at $20.91 in the latest trading session, marking no change from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.61%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.56%.
Coming into today, shares of the cruise operator had gained 11.94% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector gained 0.88%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.39%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Carnival in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.06, indicating a 185.71% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $5.89 billion, indicating a 9.09% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Carnival. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 9.63% higher within the past month. Currently, Carnival is carrying a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking at valuation, Carnival is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.93. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.88, so one might conclude that Carnival is trading at a discount comparatively.
The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, positioning it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.