Clear Secure (YOU) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors
Clear Secure (YOU - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $35.48, demonstrating a -1.5% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.03% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.61%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.56%.
Heading into today, shares of the airport security company had gained 12.11% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.65% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.39% in that time.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Clear Secure in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on November 7, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.33, up 57.14% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $194.14 million, up 21.04% from the year-ago period.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.29 per share and a revenue of $761.88 million, representing changes of +122.41% and +24.17%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Clear Secure. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Clear Secure is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, Clear Secure is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 28. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 32.9.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 70, finds itself in the top 28% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow YOU in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.